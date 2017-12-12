Light pole falls on truck smashing vehicle, woman inside

A woman was driving on SE 9th Street near the Old National Events Plaza, heading towards the civic center when a light pole fell on her truck, startling her and people nearby.

Cones now stand where the light pole used to be near Locust and SE 9th Streets in downtown Evansville. A passerby called 911 around the time that it happened.

"A light pole fell on this lady's Dodge pick up truck," The 911 caller said. "What fell on it? Is she injured? Not that I know of, she's shaking up."

The incident happened around 10:15 on Tuesday morning. We're told strong winds caused the light pole to fall over. The hood and windshield of the woman's truck was smashed, but she was not injured.

We're told the light pole was rusted at the bottom.

According to the woman, an officer told her if she'd been in a smaller vehicle, such as a car, the situation probably would've been a lot worse.

We reached out to officials with the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Building Authority, who maintain light poles in that area. Officials there say they are baffled after learning about what happened.

We're told structural engineers will be out to inspect other light poles in the area soon to try and prevent something like this from happening again.

