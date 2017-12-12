Lady Huskies new philosophy has team focused on the now

Well first of all this team has some phenomenal leadership with seven combined juniors and seniors, but really this season the North Lady Huskies have bought into Head Coach Tyler Choate's philosophies.

Coach Choate is all about one day at a time. This season they don't have long term goals, they are focusing on the now. Only worrying about winning each day.

That change is something these girls have responded extremely well to.

"In the classroom I have told them don't worry about your grades worry about today, get caught up in the process of what it takes to be a good student, and what it takes to get a good grade," Coach Choate explained. "I have seen that change more quickly than on the court because everyone want to win the sectional and win the conference and that's still a battle for us to get them to focus on today but they are growing and we are seeing some change."

The Lady Huskies take the court next on Saturday at New Albany.

