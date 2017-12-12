40 years later: David James, Mike Blake look back on the UE plane crash

Wednesday marks the 40th anniversary of the UE plane crash.

The DC-3 crashed and exploded into flames a minute after takeoff on December 13, 1977.

It was headed toward Nashville, Tennessee, where the team was to take a chartered bus to Murfreesboro to play Middle Tennessee State.

[40th Anniversary Commemoration of 1977 UE Plane Crash set for Dec. 13]

WFIE's David James and Mike Blake worked 42 years together, but they never worked a story bigger than this one.

David was alone in the newsroom when the police scanner blared.

"They get excited, then you get excited, and they were very excited on the scanner. Something was going on, and I knew it was big," said David.

Mike had just returned to the station after covering a high school basketball game.

"As I look ahead, our general manager, who would rarely be in the station at that hour, was right in the middle of the newsroom, and as I walk closer to him I knew something was up. He said to me, 'It was the Aces.' And boy, from that time on, everything changed."

"The Ill-fated DC-3 is nothing more than smoldering debris today," reported David in 1977.

The Purple Aces, several others connected to the team, and the flight crew - all gone.

"It just seems so unfair that they should be taken away," a student said as our cameras were rolling 40 years ago.

David an Mike reporting in 1977:

"Sports Director Mike Blake is with me, and Mike, I know that you share in the loss of these 29 people and you knew most of them."

"Certainly did David, and like everybody there is much that you wish you could say, but you can't. The words just do not come easily or at all. It'll be a long time perhaps before we can express ourselves completely."

"We just kind of okay saw what was going on. We just did what we normally do. It was a big story and we covered it," said David.

They did their jobs because they're professionals, but it was personal as well.

Only two years prior, David earned his master’s degree at UE. Mike was the Aces play-by-play man and became friendly with Bobby Watson as the co-host of Watson's coach's show.

"Ray Commendella of Munster, Indiana and also Warren Alston of Goldsboro, North Carolina. Also of course, head coach Bobby Watson, 35 year old, a native of Bethel Park, where he'll be buried in Pennsylvania on Friday," Mike said to viewers in 1977.

Looking back, Mike said, "The Aces were this community's identity, and boy when they went down, boy part of our hearts left with them."

What would these Aces have done with the last 40 years? Such potential utterly destroyed only magnifies the loss.

"Those young men would have been in their 60s now. I mean they would have been thinking about retirement. They would have had children going to college," said David.

"You do develop a relationship, and even though they were with us a short time, boy, did they make an impression. You know had they lived, they would have really left a mark on that basketball history, that rich history of UE basketball," said Mike.

