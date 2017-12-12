United Soccer Coaches names High School Coaches of the Year

United Soccer Coaches announced on Tuesday the association’s 2017 Regional and National Coaches of the Year for high school boys’ and girls’ soccer.

2017 United Soccer Coaches High School Boys’ National Coaches of the Year

Large School: Jay Anderson, Hellgate HS (Missoula, Mont.)

Small School: Espen Hosoien, Air Academy HS (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Private/Parochial School: Bill Vieth, Reitz Memorial HS (Evansville, Ind.)

2017 United Soccer Coaches High School Girls’ National Coaches of the Year

Large School: Howard Putterman, Linganore HS (Frederick, Md.)

Small School: Jason Pendleton, Blue Valley Southwest HS (Overland Park, Kan.)

Private/Parochial School: Lee Horton, Charlotte Latin School (Charlotte, N.C.)

2017 United Soccer Coaches High School Assistant Coach of the Year

Derek Amano, Layton HS (Layton, Utah)

Regional and National Coaches of the Year will be formally acknowledged for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches Awards Banquet on January 19, 2018 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center during the 2018 United Soccer Coaches Convention.

Courtesy: United Soccer Coaches