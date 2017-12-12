West Side Game set for Dec. 23 at Ford Center

The annual West Side Game hosted by the University of Evansville men’s basketball team is approaching fast and will take place on Saturday, December 23 inside the Ford Center.

That day, the Purple Aces welcome Illinois State for a 1 p.m. game. Vouchers for $5 tickets to the game can be picked up at any of the 14 locations below. Those vouchers can be redeemed at the Carson Center or Ford Center for tickets to the game.

The game will also promote awareness for Logan’s Promise. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive special t-shirts. In celebrating the spirit of the west side, spirit squads from Mater Dei and Reitz will be on hand.

West Side fans can pick up vouchers to purchase $5 tickets to the game at several locations on the west side of Evansville. These are the only places to purchase the vouchers. Vouchers are available now through the game.

First Bank

111 S. Red Bank Road

Evansville, IN 47712

Tracy Zeller Jewelry

111 S. Red Bank Road

Evansville, IN 47712

Leroy's Tavern

2659 Mt. Vernon Avenue

Evansville, IN 47712

Banterra Bank

705 N. St. Joseph Avenue

Evansville, IN 47712

Hacienda Restaurant & Catering

5440 Pearl Drive

Evansville, IN 47712

Johnson Carroll Norton, Kent & Goedde, P.C.

2230 W. Franklin Street

Evansville, IN 47719

Pet Food Center West

2334 W. Franklin Street

Evansville, IN 47712

Azzip Pizza

5225 Pearl Drive

Evansville, IN 47712

Donut Bank

210 N. St. Joseph Avenue

Evansville, IN 47712

Pizza King

220 N. St. Joseph Avenue

Evansville, IN 47712

Franklin Street Pizza Factory

2033 W. Franklin Street

Evansville, IN 47712

Zeller’s Master Tire

4951 W Lloyd Expressway

Evansville, IN 47712

First Federal Savings Bank

2200 W Franklin Street

Evansville, IN 47712

West Side Nut Club

2201 W Franklin Street #2

Evansville, IN 47712

Courtesy: UE Media Relations