USI Basketball Back in Action Eagles have 1 at home, 2 in Las Vegas

University of Southern Indiana Men's Basketball is back in action after fall final exams with three games in five days. The Screaming Eagles start the sprint to the holiday season with a home game versus Urbana University Friday before flying to Las Vegas, Nevada, to play 12th-ranked West Texas A&M University Monday and Midwestern State University Tuesday for the Las Vegas Classic hosted by Rollins University.

Tip off time at the Physical Activities Center Friday versus Urbana is 7 p.m., while the start times in Las Vegas versus West Texas A&M and Midwestern State are 4 p.m. (CST) each day. Game coverage for all of USI's game action, including live stats, video stream, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN 97.7 WREF and 95.7FM The Spin.

USI Men's Basketball Week 6 Notes:

Eagles receive votes for the national poll. The University of Southern Indiana received votes for the NABC/Division II Top 25 poll each of the last two weeks.

USI starts GLVC action 2-0. USI began GLVC play 2-0 for the seventh-straight year. The Screaming Eagles rallied from an 11-point deficit in the final three minutes of regulation to defeat Lewis University in overtime, 84-75, before coming back from a 10-point first half hole to defeat the University of Indianapolis, 73-67. USI was led in the 2017-18 GLVC opener by senior guard Marcellous Washington, who had 22 points, while senior forward Julius Rajala was on top of the scoring column versus UIndy with 24 points.

Eagle Highs. Three Eagles reached season and career-highs during the win over UIndy. Senior forward Julius Rajala posted a season-high 24 points, while senior guard Marcellous Washington and junior guard Alex Stein tied a season-highs with five and six rebounds, respectively.

Leaders through nine games. USI has three players averaging double-digits through the first nine games of 2017-18. Junior guard Alex Stein leads the scorers with 17.3 points per game, while senior guard Marcellous Washington and junior guard/forward Nate Hansen round out the double-digit scorers with 15.8 and 14.0 points per contest, respectively. Senior forward DayJar Dickson leads the Eagles on the glass with 7.2 rebounds per outing.

Eagles among the NCAA II leaders (as of Dec. 11). USI senior guard Marcellous Washington ranks second in the GLVC and third in the NCAA Division II in assist/turnover ratio (6.60), while junior guard Alex Stein leads the GLVC and ranks 12th nationally in free throw percentage (.943, 50-53). The Eagles, as a team, lead the GLVC and rank seventh in the nation in rebound margin.

USI returns to the PAC before going to Vegas. The Eagles are at home December 15 when they host Urbana University (0-9) before flying to Las Vegas, Nevada, to play in the Rollin Las Vegas Classic. USI will play 12th-ranked West Texas A&M University (9-1) December 18 and Midwestern State University (2-8) December 19 in the classic before taking off for the holidays.

USI vs. Urbana. USI leads the all-time series with Urbana, 5-0 overall and 4-0 at the PAC. The last meeting was in 2012 when the Eagles defeated the Blue Knights at home, 54-53. Urbana hosts Central State University December 12 before visiting USI.

USI vs. #12 West Texas A&M. USI lost its only meeting with West Texas A&M (formerly West Texas State) in the consolation round of the 1990 NCAA Division II South Central Regional hosted by Southeast Missouri State University. Center Ilo Mutombo led USI with 22 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in overtime.

USI vs. Midwestern State. USI and Midwestern State are meeting for the first time in men's basketball during the Las Vegas Classic.

