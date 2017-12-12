USI’s Farrell earns Academic All-America honors

University of Southern Indiana senior libero Shannon Farrell (Munster, Indiana) has been named third-team Academic All-America by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Farrell becomes the fourth player in USI Volleyball history to garner Academic All-America honors and the first since Stephanie Wilson '09 earned second team accolades in 2007. Sheri Kaiser Scott '94 was the first Academic All-American in program history after earning third-team honors in 1993, while Kristi Kavanaugh Griffin '04 earned first-team distinction in 2002.

USI's all-time leader in digs, Farrell finished her four years with the Screaming Eagles by compiling 1,900 career digs. She is the only player in program history to surpass the 500 dig plateau in a single season multiple times as she finished the 2017 campaign with 541.

Farrell, who had 575 digs as a sophomore in 2015 and 568 as a junior a year ago, averaged 4.31 digs per set during her four year career.

A double-major in accounting and professional services as well as finance, Farrell is carrying a 4.0 grade point average and is a three-time Academic All-GLVC honoree. She advances to the national ballot for Academic All-America.

USI finished the 2017 season with a 12-19 overall record and a 5-13 mark in GLVC play. After a rough start to the year, USI won nine of 11 matches to put itself in contention for a GLVC Tournament spot heading into the final week of the year.

