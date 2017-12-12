400 new jobs to coming to Princeton Toyota plant

On Tuesday, for the first time ever the consulate-general to Japan visited the Toyota plant in Princeton.

Government leaders from Evansville and Princeton attended. The Princeton plant builds the Sienna, Sequoia and Highlander.

The Consul-General is on a "grass roots," caravan meeting with local business leaders around the region. There are currently six Japanese companies providing 130 jobs in Evansville, while Princeton has 13.

[TOYOTA JOB OPENINGS]

There are 10,000 employees on the Princeton campus, which we are told they will be adding 400 new jobs. These job additions will add to the Highlander production by 40,000.

"The visit today [Tuesday] was really to reaffirm the importance of this region," explained Consul-General Naoki Ito. "As the region for further development of 2 way business dialogue for corporation."

Consul-General Ito has also visited Southern Illinois and Columbus, Indiana.

