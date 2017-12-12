New details in arrest of two former middle school teachers

New details were released in court Monday as part of an investigation into two former Webster County teachers.

Authorities arrested both Lucia Jenkins and Jason West in October on drug charges.

Investigators spent several minutes in court today explaining part of what they've uncovered in their investigation so far. It included text messages between Jenkins and West, who are former middle school social studies teachers in Webster County.

In one text officials say West asked Jenkins if she had "any painkillers to get rid of."

In another, we're told the words "that thing is potent" were exchanged.

Investigators also said the two claimed they were casual friends and had only seen each other outside of the school on two occasions.

When investigators asked West about the text messages shared between him and Jenkins, officials say he told them they were just playing and joking.

We're told when they got more specific he shut down.

Authorities say Jenkins also had child pornography on her phone. Along with the drug charges, she's facing four counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance of a minor.

Another court hearing is scheduled for next month.

