EPD: Woman beaten and raped, escaped to get help

An Evansville man is facing rape, battery, and criminal confinement charges.

Police say the were called early Tuesday morning to a home on West Iowa Street.

They say a woman, who was half naked with a swollen face, ran there from a nearby apartment for help.

She says she knocked on several doors before someone would help her.

The woman says she met Percy Scott last week, and he invited her over.

The woman says Scott made advanced towards her and became angry when she refused.

She says Scott beat her face with his fists until she lost consciousness.

When she came to, the woman says Scott was performing sex acts on her.

She says when she resisted again, he started beating her again.

The woman says she thought Scott was going to kill her, so she bit his lip to leave evidence.

She was eventually able to run away to get help, leaving behind her phone and all clothes other than a t-shirt.

Police say they found Scott in his apartment with bloody clothes and a swollen lip.

They say the victim's items were also found.

