I-69 Ohio River Crossing moving along after project leaders announce milestone

We are following new developments on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing as Indiana and Kentucky mark a year of progress on the project.

Still a lot of work left to do before we see a bridge, but project managers are announcing another milestone in this process. After narrowing down the five options to three, officials are preparing a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS), which is required for significant federally-funded projects, like the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

The three potential locations for the new bridge:

West Corridor 1

West Corridor 2

Central Corridor 1

We have learned over 100 people and 14 companies right now are working with Indiana and Kentucky to draft the DEIS, collecting a wide array of information.

"Wetlands, habitats, to historic properties, low income populations, possible impact," Mindy Peterson, Project Spokesperson, explained. "So, a lot of information being gathered for both states to make informed decisions. You're talking about a major project, a very large investment. You want to make sure that informed decisions are being made a long the way."

The study is expected to be complete by Fall of 2019, that's when we'll find out where this bridge is going to go and how it will be financed.

