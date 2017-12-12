EPD: Pregnant mom passes out on heroin with baby in car

An Evansville mom is facing child neglect and several drug charges.

Police say 22-year-old Natalie Onay was found passed out in the driver's seat of her car at the intersection of Columbia and Governor.

Another driver says they sat through two light cycles, when she honked at Onay.

She says the car rolled forward, stopped, and was almost hit by another car.

Police say as they pulled Onay out of the car, she started to come to.

Another officer was able to check on her 10-month-old baby who was in the car.

They say when Onay woke up a little more, she admitted to doing heroin and told them where to find a syringe and more heroin in the car.

She says she injected heroin before attempting to drive home, and she is five months pregnant.

Onay was taken to the hospital, and then to jail.

Her 10-month-old was taken by the Department of Child Services.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.