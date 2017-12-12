Alert: Contaminated Christmas wreaths sold in Evansville

DNR officials say a shipment of Christmas wreaths from North Carolina has been found to be infected with the fungus that causes Boxwood Blight.

They say the disease is highly contagious to boxwood shrubs, which are an extremely popular landscape plant.

There is no danger or risk to humans.

In Southern Indiana, the only group selling these infected wreaths was Boy Scout Troop 399, from their Christmas tree lot at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on West Franklin Street in Evansville.

The DNR is asking all people who bought wreaths from Boy Scout Troop 399 to immediately place the wreath in a plastic trash bag and return it to the tree lot on West Franklin Street before Sunday, December 17.

The DNR is also asking customers to leave their name, address and contact number when wreaths are dropped off, particularly those individuals who did not pre-order their wreaths.

Indiana DNR will be following up this summer with residents to check boxwoods in the landscape for symptoms.

The Scouts are working in cooperation with the DNR to contact their customers to give them instructions for handling and disposing of these wreaths.

Click here for more information about Boxwood Blight.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.