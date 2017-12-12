Executive director of Evansville Museum leaving position

The executive director of the Evansville Museum is moving on to other things.

Jamie Wicks, President of the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science’s Board of Trustees, announced Tuesday that Executive Director Bryan Knicely has completed his three-year contract and decided to leave the museum to pursue other interests.

Knicely joined the Evansville Museum in 2014, the same year the institution opened its $14.1 million building expansion and Koch Immersive Theater & Planetarium.

He is credited with moving the museum’s status to the highest level of funding from the Indiana Arts Commission and he led the museum through its reaccreditation process through the American Alliance of Museums, the highest level of national recognition for excellence.

The museum's board has appointed Mary McNamee Bower, Chief Curator and Virginia G. Schroeder Curator of Collection, to serve as Interim Director.

