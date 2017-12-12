Watch Now on Sunrise: Henderson Wild Fire, Windy and Cold, Alabama Votes

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Shaelie, Lauren and Krista on 14NEWS Sunrise!

WILDFIRE SPREADING: A firefight in western Kentucky continues at this hour. Several fire departments were called to a wildfire in western Henderson County after 6 last night. Lauren Artino will be live with the latest.

COLD AND WINDY: Temps this morning are warmer than yesterday, however, they won't rise much as we head into the afternoon. Breezy with winds gusting near 30 mph per hours at times. Krista McEnany will have the forecast.

ALABAMA VOTES: And voters in Alabama will head to the polls in a special election between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones, for the closely watched U.S. Senate seat.

So, enjoy your Tuesday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.