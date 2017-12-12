15 acres burned in Henderson Co. wildfire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

15 acres burned in Henderson Co. wildfire

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Fire crews from several departments responded to the scene of a wildfire near Smith Mills in Henderson County.

Firefighters tell 14 News they were on scene deep into the night because shifting winds made it difficult to get the fire under control.

The fire started sometime before 8:00 p.m. Monday night near Klondike Road and Kentucky 136.

By 11:00 p.m. the fire had grown to 15 acres, and firefighters from the Corydon, Smith Mills and Union County departments were working in the river bottoms to keep the fire from spreading any further.

Henderson County dispatchers say the fire was in a non-residential area and didn't threaten any homes, though several oil wells were nearby.

Firefighters asked people to stay away from the scene Monday night, but the area is now clear and roads are open.

