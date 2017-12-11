Tourism Commission approved for Warrick Co.

Warrick County is looking toward the future.

On Monday, county commissioners approved a new tourism commission. That group will oversee how money from the innkeepers tax gets used.

That tax adds a five percent charge to all hotels, motels and cabins in the county.

Shari Sherman, the director of the Chamber of Commerce, says this move is important now, as a new hotel is going up in Newburgh.

"Going forward, it's going to be a great opportunity to really get out there and promote and give us a level playing field with surrounding counties," Sherman explained.

The new hotel in Newburgh is a Marriott Town Place Suites. When complete it will have 111 rooms.

