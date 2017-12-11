'Business is booming' for Owensboro small business leading up to Christmas

As online shopping grows, some small businesses can struggle to keep up.

With a little less than tow weeks until Christmas, many stores here in downtown Owensboro are happy with how their holiday shopping season is going. After the hustle and bustle of Shop Small Saturday, some locally owned stores can be forgotten in the Holiday shopping season.

But Jessica Woods, the owner of Byron and Barclay, believes that people come to downtown Owensboro because no where else in the area offers such unique stores.

"I think that, you know no matter where they shop, downtown Owensboro has those unique places that are boutiques and locally owned," Woods explained. "And a lot of people are going towards getting most of their gifts from there if they can."

This is just the store's second Holiday season, but Woods is happy with how it's going.

"So now it's kind of exciting to hear people say 'I just want something from Byron and Barclay,'" said Woods.

While many go to big box retailers for Christmas shopping, Jessica is glad the community members have rallied around local businesses in Owensboro.

"We're always super excited that, you know, business is booming," explained Woods.

Stores like Byron and Barclay are having new deals each day to bring new people into the doors for their Holiday shopping.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.