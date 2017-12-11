Underground coal mining operation expanding in Tri-State

An expansion to Gibson County's underground coal mining operation has been approved.

More than 3,000-acres of so-called "shadow area" near Mount Carmel has been approved by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for an expansion to Gibson County Coal's underground mining operation.

That means underground coal mining operations in Gibson County will eventually stretch across the Wabash River into Wabash County, Illinois.

"Personally I think it is a good idea because it's more job opportunities," Gibson County resident Andre Crowe said. "A lot of people work at the coal mine and they survive from the coal. I think it's a good opportunity because it's an opportunity for people to have more jobs and to be able to take care of their family."

About four-million-tons of coal was produced by Gibson County Coal in 2016. Gibson County Commissioners say they are happy to hear about the expansion after layoffs a while ago.

"The Gibson County Commissioners are very pleased to hear that the coal mine is hiring back people and getting the coal industry revved up again," Gibson County Commissioner Stephen Bottoms said. "We are glad to have their coal mining jobs in Gibson County."

As for the expansion, according to the application, a shadow area is described as "an area beyond the limits of the permit area in which underground mine workings are located."

