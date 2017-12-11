2 adults, 1 child taken to hospital after crash on SR-62

Two adults and a child were taken to the hospital after a wreck on State Route 62 occurred in the westbound lanes.

The accident occurred around 5:37 p.m. in the westbound lanes of SR-62, West Lloyd Expressway, near the USI campus and just past McDowell Road. A total of five vehicles were involved in the accident.

According to the press release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department, a driver pulled off to the side of the road because of a flat tire on his Mitsubishi Eclipse. Two other drivers stopped to assist the driver with the flat tire.

The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu hit one of the stopped vehicles, causing a chain reaction of cars to hit one another. The Malibu then came back onto the road and struck a Dodge pickup in the westbound lane of SR-62.

One motorist, who was standing outside their vehicle to assist with the flat tire, was taken to the hospital for a possible broken ankle. Another driver and a child passenger were taken to the hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

UPDATE: Traffic flowing freely again on W. Lloyd Exp (SR62) at McDowell Rd. News release to follow later tonight. — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) December 12, 2017

