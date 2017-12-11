Evansville woman pleads guilty to fraud, victim's granddaughter speaks out

51-year-old Deborah Kessinger plead guilty to two counts of fraud Monday. She was facing five counts of fraud. Those charges dating back to February when she stole credit card information from an elderly woman for whom she was caring.

"She stole stuff that was supposed to go to my kids, and it's gone," says Laura.

That woman's family says the charges don't represent the only time she stole from Hughes. That woman's granddaughter, Laura, is telling the family's story to help make sure it never happens again.

Laura says, "She's a con artist. She's pretty sneaky. She's fooled a lot of people."

Laura's grandmother, 90-year-old Mary Hughes, hired Deborah Kessinger last winter to be her caretaker. Kessinger, telling Hughes she was a nurse. Laura, saying Hughes trusted Kessinger.

"She's like 4'10". Sweet little old lady. Wouldn't hurt a fly. Everybody loves her," says Laura.

Hughes won the Keep Evansville Beautiful Volunteer of the Year award in 2012, donating more than 1,300 hours of her time over five years.

"It's an elderly person who's 90 years old who got taken advantage of. That becomes an issue with people because everybody has a grandparent. It's not the case that nobody was being careful or anything. She's just that good," says Laura.

After a couple of months, the family fired Kessinger, suspecting her of stealing more than just a credit card number. Laura says several other valuable items disappeared, but the credit card charges are all police could connect to Kessinger

Laura says, "She told the detectives she never used Grandma's cards."

Evidence did lead to five fraudulent charges for Kessinger for using Hughes' credit card. She purchased a subscription to Farmer's Only Dating Service and placed orders from Dillard's. Now, pleading guilty to two counts of fraud. The family says the consequences are not strong enough and fearing it could happen to someone else.

"She got away with it," says Laura.

This is Kessinger's only criminal case on record in Vanderburgh County. The plea agreement recommends that after a year, Kessinger's felonies turn into misdemeanors if she has good behavior and pays the required restitution.

Based on the available evidence and circumstances in the investigation, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office felt this was the appropriate course of action.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.