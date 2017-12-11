Tell City standout leads IBCA Player of the Week honorees

Braeden Beard produced a pair of double-doubles in two hard-fought victories, and the Tell City junior headlines the honorees in this week’s IBCA/Subway Player of the Week program.

Beard is joined by Lake Station junior Dominique Smith and Bishop Chatard sophomore Edreece Redmond II as boys’ winners for the week of Dec. 4-9. The girls’ recipients are South Bend Washington junior Timberlynn Thomas, Zionsville junior Maddie Nolan, Sheridan senior Audrey Reed and Whiteland senior Mackenzie Blazek.

Smith and Thomas are honorees for District 1 in the recognition program coordinated by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Redmond, Nolan and Reed are winners for District 2. Beard and Blazek are recipients in District 3.

The 6-5 Beard averaged 28.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in propelling the Tell City boys (4-1) to strong week. First, he scored 28 points with 10 rebounds and two assists in a 53-51 decision over Southridge. Beard followed with 28 points, 12 rebounds and two blocked shots as the Marksmen beat South Central (Elizabeth) 49-45. For the two games, Beard was 23-of-40 from the field, 3-of-8 on 3-pointers and 7-of-9 on free throws.

Smith tallied 26.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in keying the Lake Station boys (4-1) to two triumphs. The 5-8 guard opened with 22 points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals in a 66-56 victory over Wheeler. He then tossed in 30 points with seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals as the Eagles knocked off North Newton 75-67. Smith hit 21-of-39 shots from the floor, 2-of-6 3-pointers and 8-of-12 free throws for the two games.

The 6-0 Redmond averaged 28.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in helping the Bishop Chatard boys open their season with two victories. Redmond scored 29 points with two rebounds, six assists and two steals in an 89-88 decision over Scecina in the Chatard opener. He followed with 27 points, including 20 points in the fourth quarter, plus six rebounds, two assists and three steals as the Trojans rallied from a 16-point deficit to edge Heritage Christian 60-59. Redmond was 18-of-29 from the field, 8-of-13 on 3-pointers and 12-of-16 on free throws over both games.

Thomas averaged 27.0 points and 12.5 rebounds over two games, including a triple-double in one of them, for the South Bend Washington girls (5-7). The 5-10 forward tallied 16 points, 17 rebounds, five assists and 10 steals in a 69-17 rout of Jimtown. Thomas then poured in 38 points with eight rebounds, three assists and four steals as the Panthers blasted South Bend Clay 90-20. For both games, she was 23-of-41 on field goals, 1-of-1 on 3-pointers and 7-of-9 on free throws.

Nolan and Reed were co-winners of the girls’ District 2 award.

The 5-11 Nolan averaged 31.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in two victories for Zionsville (7-3). She produced 39 points with six rebounds, eight assists and four steals in an 87-50 triumph over Western Boone. Nolan also netted 23 points with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals as the Eagles defeated Westfield 71-33. She was 22-of-29 shooting, 5-of-8 on 3-pointers and 13-of-14 on free throws over the two games.

Reed averaged 32.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in leading Sheridan (7-3) to two triumphs. The 6-0 guard opened with 33 points and 11 rebounds as the Blackhawks beat Clinton Central 66-34. Reed followed with 32 points with four rebounds and four steals in a 46-36 decision over Carroll (Flora). Over both games, Reed sank 20-of-32 shots, 2-of-7 3-pointers and 23-of-29 free throws.

The 6-2 Blazek averaged 28.5 points and 16.0 rebounds in propelling the Whiteland girls (9-1) to a pair of impressive victories. She tallied 28 points with nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in a 68-60 decision over previously unbeaten Triton Central. The University of Illinois recruit then posted a near quadruple-double with 29 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists and nine blocks as the Warriors outlasted Martinsville 69-62 in overtime. Blazek was 20-of-40 from the field and 17-of-25 on free throws over both games.

This is the 10th season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program and the sixth season it is presented by Subway Restaurants of Indiana, a banner sponsor of the IBCA. Subway, in its seventh season as an IBCA sponsor, encourages athletes to "train hard and eat fresh."

Player of the Week winners are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts. Girls’ winners will be chosen from now through the week following Feb. 24. Boys’ winners will be chosen starting in three weeks and through the week following March 24.

Other nominees for Week 6 (2017-18)

District 1 boys – Cade Albers, Westville; Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley; Noah Applegate, Penn; Chris Beezhold, Covenant Christian (DeMotte); Trevor Braden, Morgan Township; Frankie Davidson, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian; DeAndre Gholston, Gary 21st Century; Jaylen Gilbert, Rensselaer Central; Ross Johnson, Triton; Will Penny, Logansport; Jaivion Reed, Michigan City; Brandon Scott, Hammond Noll; Luke Stephens, Fairfield; George Tucker III, Hammond Gavit; Latrell Williams, Gary Roosevelt; Charlie Yoder, Westview.

District 1 girls – Talia Bee, Morgan Township; Ariel Dale, Northfield; Lilliann Frasure, North Judson; Mya Jackson, Fort Wayne Wayne; Mikeba Jones, Fort Wayne South; Lauren Ladowski, Lake Central; Sophia Nolan, Marquette Catholic; Hannah Noveroske, Michigan City; Kate Pfister, Boone Grove; Sophia Pierce, Leo; Macy Seese, South Bend St. Joseph; Daijah Smith, Gary Lighthouse; Lindsey Stokes, Kankakee Valley; Meghan Urbanski, Mishawaka Marian; Amber Wolf, South Central (Union Mills).

District 2 boys – Anthony Anderson, Indianapolis Tech; Zach Banks, Westfield; Derrick Briscoe, Indianapolis Attucks; Manuel Brown, Scecina; Justin Clary, North Montgomery; Elliot Gross, North Putnam; Mike Jones, Indianpolis Metropolitan; Kayden Key, Frankton; Jalen Moore, Cloverdale; Benito Munoz, Harrison (WL); Landon Newnum, Rockville; Spencer Pettit, Covington; Michael Roberson, Central Christian; Dennis Tate, Indiana Math & Science; Colin York, Greencastle.

District 2 girls – McKenna Baker, Bethesda Christian; Bre Boles, Lapel; Trinity Brady, Lawrence North; Shelby Caldwell, Jay County; Maggie Deboy, Rossville; Jalyn Duff, Greencastle; Katelynn Hall, Frontier; Rikki Harris, North Central; Maci Heimlich, North White; Madison Jones, Western Boone; Emily Kiser, Noblesville; Madeline Lawrence, Winchester; Hannah Lindsey, Speedway; Haley Nichols, Avon; Cameron Tabor, New Castle.

District 3 boys – Jaylen Chinn, Evansville Bosse; Isaac Combs, Bloomfield; Drew Comer, Greensburg; Isaiah Dunham, Evansville Reitz; Gabe Gladish, Barr-Reeve; A.J. Goecker, Trinity Lutheran; Luke Gohmann, Floyd Central; Zane Gross, Silver Creek; Alex Hemenway, Castle; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Center Grove; Romeo Langford, New Albany; Hayden Langkabel, Morristown; Cory Richards, Franklin; Glen Rouch, Boonville; Blake Sisley, Heritage Hills; Nick Walker, Henryville; Joey Wiseman, Corydon Central.

District 3 girls – Tayler Brewer, Crothersville; Payton Cattorini, Owen Valley; Mariah Day, Jac-Cen-Del; Makenna Fee, Seymour; Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville; Madison Gray, Union County; Lilly Hatton, North Harrison; Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg; Taylor Pepperworth, Terre Haute South; Izzy Reed, Greenwood Christian; Alyssa Robben, East Central; Rachel Stewart, Eastern (Pekin); Malea Toon, Bloomfield; Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills; Kiare Young, Princeton.

2017-18 winners

Oct. 31-Nov. 4 – District 1 girls: Leigha Brown, DeKalb. District 2 girls: Cassidy Crawford, Tipton; and Madison Layden, Northwestern. District 3 girls: Hya Haywood, Evansville Central.

Nov. 6-11 – District 1 girls: Karlee Feldman, Bremen. District 2 girls: Tomi Taiwo, Carmel. District 3 girls: Abby Wahl, Heritage Hills.

Nov. 13-18 – District 1 girls: Emma Nolan, Marquette Catholic. District 2 girls: Trinity Brady, Lawrence North; and Madeline Lawrence, Winchester. District 3 girls: Alison Hein, Vincennes Lincoln.

Nov. 20-25 – District 1 boys: Damezi Anderson, South Bend Riley. District 1 girls: Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph. District 2 boys: Robert Phinisee, McCutcheon; and Garrett Pumphrey, Cambridge City Lincoln. District 2 girls: Mallory Hawkins, South Vermillion. District 3 boys: Romeo Langford, New Albany. District 3 girls: Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg.

Nov. 27-Dec. 2 – District 1 boys: Charlie Yoder, Westview. District 1 girls: Courtney Krol, Chesterton. District 2 boys: Luke Richardson, Lapel. District 2 girls: Sydney Tucker, Frankton. District 3 boys: Romeo Langford, New Albany. District 3 girls: Addisyn Blackwell, Bloomington South.

Dec. 4-9 – District 1 boys: Dominique Smith, Lake Station. District 1 girls: Timberlynn Thomas, South Bend Washington. District 2 boys: Edreece Redmond II, Bishop Chatard. District 2 girls: Maddie Nolan, Zionsville, and Audrey Reed, Sheridan. District 3 boys: Braeden Beard, Tell City. District 3 girls: Mackenzie Blazek, Whiteland.

