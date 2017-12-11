29 Aces live on in spirit nearly 40-yrs after fatal plane crash

On Dec. 13, 1977 the University of Evansville men's basketball team boarded a flight to Middle Tennessee State.

Right after take-off, the plane crashed, leaving 29 dead. This Wednesday marks the 40th anniversary of that tragic night.

Current men's basketball coach Marty Simmons, who was 12-years-old at the time of the crash, recalls hearing the news, like it happened yesterday.

"I remember my father is the one that came in and told me," Coach Simmons recalled. "Even though I did not have a connection with anybody directly at the time, I just couldn't believe it, just shock and I started to cry for something like that to happen I just had a hard time being able to understand."

A moment in time, frozen.

People remember where they were on the cold dreary December night. An entire community, who bled purple and orange, couldn't fathom what had just happened.

They had lost their team.

"Just talking to the people in the community that were here when it happened and just seeing how emotional they get just to talk about it, it shows you how much they really care, that they were connected," Simmons explained. "There was a relationship that I think makes Evansville so special.'

Coach Simmons played for the purple aces for two seasons in the late 80s. He was there for the 10 year anniversary and had the opportunity to meet and get to know some of the families.

Simmons put on that Evansville Jersey and played where those young men played. He now stands where head coach Bobby Watson stood and each and every day he helps keep their legacy alive.

"They were terrific young men, they represented not only their families, their home communities, but the university, this city, the Evansville community in a special way and the spirit that they had lives through us," said Simmons. "We talk to our players about that and I think that is something that our guys take a lot of pride in."

Out of the agony we will rise. The school, the team, the community have done just that all while keeping the memory of the 29 alive.

"There will always be the sadness that is associated with losing great people, but it will be a part of our tradition and our legacy forever," said Simmons.

