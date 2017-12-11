Smith named MVC Player of the Week

In a week where he set his career scoring mark, University of Evansville sophomore Dru Smith has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

The Evansville native had a great week in leading UE to a pair of wins. The guard finished with 21 points per game, 4 rebounds and had 13 assists against just three turnovers. Smith also went 10-of-14 from the field (71.4%) while hitting 8 out of 9 free throws and 4 out of 8 tries from long range.

In Monday’s win at Bowling Green, Smith set his career mark with 25 points. He hit 11 out of 13 attempts while notching 7 assists, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Smith led all players once again in the victory over Canisius, scoring 17 points while dishing out six assists. He went 8/9 from the line in the win.

This weekend, Smith and his teammates will be at the Ford Center for a pair of games, taking on Austin Peay on Saturday and Midway on Sunday. Both games tip off at 3 p.m.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations