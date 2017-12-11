Noe earns second-straight MVC Newcomer of the Week honor

For the second-straight week, University of Evansville women's basketball graduate guard Hannah Noe has been named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week, it was announced in a release by the conference office on Monday.

Noe poured in a team-high 23 points on Tuesday night in a 100-62 loss at No. 20 Kentucky. In the road matchup, Noe tied a season-high with six three-pointers, adding a rebound and a pair of assists in 35 minutes.

Back inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse on Sunday, Noe continued her impressive start with a team-best 17 points in 34 minutes of the Aces' narrow 82-75 loss to Morehead State.

On the season, Noe leads the MVC in scoring average (18.6), three-pointers made per game (3.75), three-point attempts (70), and total three-pointers made (30). Noe ranks seventh nationally in three-pointers made per game and 23rd in total three-pointers made.

The honor is the second-straight for Noe and third overall for the graduate guard who earned MVC Player and Newcomer of the Week honors on November 13.

Evansville concludes a two-game homestand on Thursday at 7 p.m. when the Aces host Oakland City inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

