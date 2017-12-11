Evansville city employee arrested, charged with possession of meth

A city employee was arrested Monday morning in Evansville.

Evansville police were doing an open-air sniff with a K9 officer in the parking lot of the City Highway Garage at 1304 Waterworks Road. We're told the K9 officer hit on Michael Wayne Hurm's personal vehicle while he was at work.

Officers say Hurm consented to a search, which is when they found a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Hurm was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond. He was charged with possession of meth.

"The City of Evansville has a longstanding policy that requires its employees to be drug-free," said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke in a statement. "Due to recent events, the city launched an initiative to ensure that we have a drug free workforce and drug free workplace."

Mayor Winnecke said Hurm will be suspended when he returns to work.

An internal investigation will be conducted.

