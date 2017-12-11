EPD needs help identifying wallet theft suspect

Part of Highway 62 in Evansville is closed at this time. Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that westbound lanes, near USI just past McDowell, are closed because of an accident.More >>
Warrick County is looking toward the future. On Monday, county commissioners approved a new tourism commission.More >>
The first night of the 19th annual West Side Nut Club Santa Land wrapped up Saturday evening.More >>
As online shopping grows, some small businesses can struggle to keep up. With a little less than tow weeks until Christmas, many stores here in downtown Owensboro are happy with how their holiday shopping season is going.More >>
An expansion to Gibson County's underground coal mining operation has been approved. More than 3 thousand acres of so-called "shadow area" near Mount Carmel has been approved by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for an expansion to Gibson County Coal's underground mining operation.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
Shelby county woman enters guilty plea after police say she watched her car burn with her baby inside.More >>
Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.More >>
Park Hills police are beating "porch pirates" to the punch this holiday season.More >>
According to the arrest report, “Mencia stood silent for a short period of time and finally stated ‘just take me to jail.’ Sgt. Evans obliged Mencia’s request, walking her the approximately 200 feet to the booking room.”More >>
