EPD needs help identifying wallet theft suspect - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD needs help identifying wallet theft suspect

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Evansville Police) (Source: Evansville Police)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police hope you recognize a man they say stole someone's wallet.

We're told the suspect took the wallet from an employee at the Evansville Surgery Center and spent over $800 of the victim's money.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Detective Bickel at 812-436-7994.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly