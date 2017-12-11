New information on attempted murder trial

Part of Highway 62 in Evansville is closed at this time. Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that westbound lanes, near USI just past McDowell, are closed because of an accident.More >>
Warrick County is looking toward the future. On Monday, county commissioners approved a new tourism commission.More >>
The first night of the 19th annual West Side Nut Club Santa Land wrapped up Saturday evening.More >>
As online shopping grows, some small businesses can struggle to keep up. With a little less than tow weeks until Christmas, many stores here in downtown Owensboro are happy with how their holiday shopping season is going.More >>
An expansion to Gibson County's underground coal mining operation has been approved. More than 3 thousand acres of so-called "shadow area" near Mount Carmel has been approved by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for an expansion to Gibson County Coal's underground mining operation.More >>
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.More >>
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.More >>
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.More >>
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.More >>
Hattiesburg police continue to investigate after dozens of rounds were fired at the Bonhomie Apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police are now saying they believe the shooting is gang related.More >>
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.More >>
It's been making the rounds on Facebook and elsewhere, a photo of a mountain lion getting a bath in someone's tub. There's even a dab of soap on the big cat's sweet-yet-fierce-looking face. The caption says: FOUND: Cat was at my front door this evening. Ate 3 big cans of tuna. Was covered in dirt and leaves, so we gave him a bath. If you know anyone who is missing a Siamese (maybe) in North Rancho please tell them to PM me." It's shocking and hilarious and shareable, b...More >>
Shelby county woman enters guilty plea after police say she watched her car burn with her baby inside.More >>
According to the arrest report, “Mencia stood silent for a short period of time and finally stated ‘just take me to jail.’ Sgt. Evans obliged Mencia’s request, walking her the approximately 200 feet to the booking room.”More >>
