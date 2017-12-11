New information on attempted murder trial

We have new information on an attempted murder trial in Evansville.

Kent Bailey Jr. 36, was arrested on December 1 on a warrant after an incident at the Veteran's Foreign War Post in the 1800 block of Pollack Avenue.

According to the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, the victim was Joe Brown.

Bailey was taken to jail and on attempted murder and weapons charges. His bond was set at $50,000 cash.

