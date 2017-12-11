EPD seeking whereabouts of felony warrant suspect after ending chase

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect with a felony warrant, who fled from police early Monday.

According to the press release from the Evansville Police Department (EPD), Christopher Masterson, 26-years-old, is said to be the driver of a vehicle, which officers began pursuing around 1 a.m. Monday. The chase began after the driver of the vehicle refused to show his hands to officers as they approached the vehicle.

The release states the driver fled from the stop, initiating the police pursuit. Officers ended the chase after one minute as they lost sight of the vehicle.

EPD officers found several subjects that had been inside the vehicle they were pursuing. While talking with them, officers learned the suspected driver was Masterson.

There are two active warrants, one being a felony warrant, for Masterson. Anyone with information should contact EPD.

