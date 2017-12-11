Boil advisory issued for part of Princeton - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Boil advisory issued for part of Princeton

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

A boil advisory has been issued for part of Princeton.

The advisory is for West Evans Street to South Spring Street and includes South Center Street and South Fourth Street.

Officials recommend you boil your water for five minutes before using. 

