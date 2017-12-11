Taking a Stand: Preparing our students to be successful after graduation

The Department of Workforce Development predicts there will be over 78,000 available jobs to fill here in the Evansville region by 2024.

Preparing our students to be successful after graduation is a goal we take seriously. For many of our students, this means being accepted and attending a four-year college or university to earn a degree. But we also know the definition of post-secondary success is changing.

We know that many of the current and future jobs require a slightly different path. You see, many companies, both large and small, are looking for employees that can be trained and certified for very good paying jobs...that are available right now. For today's students, going to a traditional four-year university is not the only option.

I believe that in order for our community to continue to grow and excel, we must ensure these high wage jobs are filled. We are committed to helping local employers connect with a well-prepared group of potential employees who are currently in our schools.

Stayed tuned for more information. Local business leaders will join me next week in an exciting announcement that will lead to continued growth and improvement for our community and unlimited possibilities for our students.

