Hagan wants trial moved to a different county

The attorney for Isaiah Hagan filed a motion Monday for a change of venue.

Hagan is accused of murdering Halee Rathgeber earlier this year.

The 20-year-old's body was found at the Alcoa soccer fields in Newburgh.

Authorities say she had been shot.

Hagan is being held in the Pike County Jail.

A motion was filed earlier this year to release him from jail, but it was denied.

He had been set to go to trial in October, but it was pushed back.

Hagan's next hearing is set for Dec. 18.

