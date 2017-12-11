KSP: Drugs, 'unsanitary conditions' found in home with 4 children

Kentucky State Police say a traffic stop led to a drug arrest and the search of a home in Philpot.

Troopers say a car was pulled over on KY 54 Sunday.

They say the passenger, Jason Fuqua, had meth, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

They say during the investigation, they got a search warrant for his house on Old KY 54,

Troopers say they, along with Daviess Co. deputies, found several drug paraphernalia items.

Four adults in the house are now facing charges.

Troopers say four children in home were found to be living in unsanitary conditions.

Fuqua is facing drug possession charges.

There's no word on the charges or names of the other people in the home.

Troopers say child protective services was notified.

