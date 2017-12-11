EVSC teen starts ASL club at her school

Walk through any high school hallway and you'll see the rush of students headed to class.

For some, the minutes in between classes are silent and lonely.

That's something Senior, Kaylee Rumsey wants to change..

"It connects them and gives them a lot of joy." said Kaylee.

She's in charge of Harrison High School's first American Sign Language Club.

It's part of her Senior project and its something she started after she heard someone talking about wanting to learn how to sign.

So, for the past few months, Harrison's ASL club has met every week, learning new signs and communicating with people they may not normally talk with.

"It's really cool! People come up to you in the hall, they'll sign you, say things like I hope you're having a good day, things that I normally wouldn't get to encounter here at Harrison."

Senior Lauren Albright has been involved from the start.

"I thought it was cool, but I never know how to go about it or what resources you could use, but now that I know its there, it's really cool to learn. I love doing it." said Albright.

Lauren not only embraced this as an opportunity to grow, but to connect with her friend who's suffering from severe hearing loss, someone she now practices her signing with on a weekly basis.

That friend, is Kaylee.



"Its such an incredible thing to see someone do that for you. Lauren is an amazing friend," said Kaylee.

Kaylee suffers from severe hearing loss. She hears almost nothing in her right ear.

"It's interesting for me, being on that section that I needed. I depend on it in a sense, during passing period, in loud areas in the hallways. I can't hear anything," said Kaylee.

Right now, their group is 17 members strong.

After her graduation in May, Kaylee says younger students will lead the group, connecting students in the hallways at Harrison High School.

"I think that, no matter who you are, you can talk to other people. You don't have to be scared to talk to someone who cant hear you. You can find any way to communicate with someone. That brings a little joy, and I thought that's something everyone needs to know or learn," said Kaylee.

