Tennyson man sentenced to life without parole in baby's death

The Warrick man on trial in Florida last week in the death of a baby has been found guilty and sentenced.

Court officials say Roy Stephens was found guilty on three counts:

Count 1 - guilty of 1st degree murder and received life without possibility of parole

Count 2 - guilty of aggravated child abuse and received 30 years consecutive to count 1

Count 3 - guilty of aggravated manslaughter of a child and received 30 years concurrent to count 2 but consecutive to count 1

Roy and his wife Ruby Stephens are accused of starving Ruby's 22-day-old baby.

The little girl, Betsey Kee, died in December of 2014.

Officials say the couple was visiting family in Florida, when they called authorities from a Golden Corral parking lot.

The baby was already cold, and had likely been dead for about three and a half hours.

Authorities say she died of extreme malnutrition and had lost nearly 40% of her body weight since birth.

A date has not yet been set for Ruby's trial. It will be held in a different county in Gainsville.

Court officials say she has a status hearing on Dec. 18.

