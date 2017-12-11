Serious crash backs up traffic in Hopkins Co.

The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office was called to a crash on I-69 near Dawson Springs.

It happened before 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say Matthew Simon of Owensboro was trying to pass a semi.

They say he swerved to avoid being hit, and rolled over when he crossed the median.

Simon was taken to Baptist Health and then to Deaconess. We are waiting to hear back on his condition.

We heard from viewers who were stuck in traffic for more than 30 minutes.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.