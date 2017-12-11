REO Speedwagon, Styx, Don Felder set to play Ford Center

Rock legends REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) are set to play the Ford Center in Evansville.

It's March 21, and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $26-$109.

REO Speedwagon was formed in 1967, and has sold 40 million albums.

Their hits include "Keep on Loving You" and "Take It On the Run."

Styx has been playing for 40 years. They've performed more shows since 1999 than all of the previous years combined.

Their hits include "Too Much Time On My Hands" and "Renegade."

Don Felder released his second solo album in 2012, and has been touring ever since.

