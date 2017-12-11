Watch Now on Sunrise: Out of the Deep Freeze, Warrior for the de - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch Now on Sunrise: Out of the Deep Freeze, Warrior for the deaf at Evansville Harrison

(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) -

WARMERAfter another frigid start, it'll be warmer and breezy today with highs surging into the lower 50's with lots of sunshine. We'll have winds gusting near 20 mph in the afternoon.  But the warmer air won't last long. Krista McEnany will have the forecast.

SIGN OF THE TIMES:  A new sign language club is getting the ear of students at Harrison High School. Lauren Artino will have details on the student who's hard of hearing herself, and now helping her classmates communicate in a whole new way.

Plus we'll look back at the snow game in Buffalo, where to Colts got plowed by the Bills.

So, enjoy your Monday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

  • Historic Barn in Perry Co. restored, open to community

    Sunday, December 10 2017 11:21 PM EST2017-12-11 04:21:10 GMT
    Brown's Bittersweet Farms(WFIE)Brown's Bittersweet Farms(WFIE)
    Take a drive down Old State Road 37 in Tell City, and you'll run into a historic barn that was built in 1895. About a year and a half ago, Shelby and Dawn Brown purchased it, and turned it into what is now known as Brown's Bittersweet Farms.  When the Brown family took over, they say they knew they wanted to give the old barn, new life all while maintaining some of it's historic structure.  The 3 story, 122 year old barn, is now home to a nostalgic, old...More >>
  • 19th annual West Side Santa Land underway

    Sunday, December 10 2017 3:28 PM EST2017-12-10 20:28:46 GMT
    (Wfie)(Wfie)

    The first night of the 19th annual West Side Nut Club Santa Land wrapped up Saturday evening.

    The first night of the 19th annual West Side Nut Club Santa Land wrapped up Saturday evening.

  • Northern Indiana prosecutor looking into untested rape kits

    Sunday, December 10 2017 3:28 PM EST2017-12-10 20:28:43 GMT
    (Raycom Image)(Raycom Image)

    A northern Indiana county prosecutor says he doesn't know why hundreds of rape kits were not sent away to a crime lab for testing.

    A northern Indiana county prosecutor says he doesn't know why hundreds of rape kits were not sent away to a crime lab for testing.

