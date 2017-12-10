Historic Barn in Perry Co. restored, open to community

Take a drive down Old State Road 37 in Tell City, and you'll run into a historic barn that was built in 1895. About a year and a half ago, Shelby and Dawn Brown purchased it, and turned it into what is now known as Brown's Bittersweet Farms.

When the Brown family took over, they say they knew they wanted to give the old barn, new life all while maintaining some of it's historic structure.

The 3 story, 122 year old barn, is now home to a nostalgic, old time café as well as a place for about 22 different vendors on the second floor.

Right now the Brown family is also looking at ways to utilize the 3rd floor.

"In the coming year, next year we are wanting to add the old time photography," Owner Dawn Brown said. "Like you would go to Nashville and have old time photos we are wanting to do that. We have a lot of things in store that we want to do but you have to crawl before you can walk, but we will get there."

We're told the barn got its name from an old farm in Kentucky with a similar name. Since the launch of Brown's Bittersweet Farms in October, we're told the family has gotten a lot of positive response from people in the community.

"It was a personal investment to make our dreams come true," the Brown's said. "It's something that we both want to do and it's something we plan on doing it for the rest of our lives. It's wonderful, we are really happy with it."

For more information visit Brown's Bittersweet Farm on Facebook or on their website.

