Memorial service held for man killed in Pearl Harbor

In Webster County, family and friends gathered Sunday afternoon to honor a man who passed away 76 years ago.

Austin Collins died in Pearl Harbor.

Pam Bivins is Austin's closest living kin, his niece. Her mother was just 12 when he passed and didn't talk much about December 7, 1941.

After discovering that Austin never had a proper memorial service, Pam decided to change that.

"As different members of the family have learned that we were doing this I have heard nothing but thanks and appreciation that this is finally going to be here," she said.

Austin's body was never recovered in Hawaii, but his headstone is placed next his parents and sisters. Pam is happy they now have something permanent to celebrate her uncle.

"For someone in our family, for someone in our lives who has made that sacrifice, I think the least that we can do is to provide a lasting monument for them," she said

As dozens of people gathered, more extended family members trickled in.

"This means a lot to me to see all these people come here to honor him and for the sacrifice that he made for our country," Austin's great nephew Eugene Pillow said.

Even though no one at the service knew him, this allowed some to get to know Austin more than they ever thought possible.

"I want to learn more things about him and share some of the things that I've discovered since putting this memorial together," Bivins said.

Now the family can remember their uncle in peace.

"This allows us to finally bring some closure to a long chapter," Pillow said.

