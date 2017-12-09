19th annual West Side Santa Land underway

The first night of the 19th annual West Side Nut Club Santa Land wrapped up on Saturday.

Families lined up in the cold to enjoy West Side Santa Land despite the cold weather.

"Bill Evans back in 1999 came up with this idea with a couple of other members and it's just transformed into what it is today," explained West Side Nutclub member Barte Burke.

Children and their families got to take pictures with Santa, and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies along the way, and it was all for free. However, the life size children's characters made standing in the cold a little more bearable.

Burke said he looks forward to this event all year long.

"My favorite part is just seeing the kids faces light up when they see Santa," said Burke.

Burke explained this year they've added some more photo printers to help people move through the line quicker.

He said this is their way way of giving back to the community. The event will run Sunday evening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then again next weekend.

