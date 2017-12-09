Parents taken into custody after KSP investigation

A father and mother were arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) on a Criminal Abuse charge after an investigation.

According to the KSP press release, Janet Lucas, 33-years-old, and Felipa Lucas, 36-years-old, were taken into custody on a charge of Criminal Abuse of Child under 12.

This past June, troopers were requested at the Ohio County Hospital after a 3-month-old was brought to the emergency room with a head injury. The young child was transported to the Kosher's Children's Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

Both parents were charged through the investigation by KSP.

