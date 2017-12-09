Boil Advisory lifted after no evidence of contamination found

The boil advisory issued on Wednesday has been lifted by Evansville Water Utility (EWU). The press release from EWU states there was no contamination found during testing.More >>
The boil advisory issued on Wednesday has been lifted by Evansville Water Utility (EWU). The press release from EWU states there was no contamination found during testing.More >>
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has been reunited with his jersey from his high school playing days in South Dakota, thanks to a high school coach in Texas.More >>
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri has been reunited with his jersey from his high school playing days in South Dakota, thanks to a high school coach in Texas.More >>
A father and mother were arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) on a Criminal Abuse charge after an investigation.More >>
A father and mother were arrested by Kentucky State Police (KSP) on a Criminal Abuse charge after an investigation.More >>
Winter weather is affecting some travelers already this weekend.More >>
Winter weather is affecting some travelers already this weekend.More >>
A push to honor acclaimed World War II war correspondent Ernie Pyle with a national day of recognition is gaining steam in Congress.More >>
A push to honor acclaimed World War II war correspondent Ernie Pyle with a national day of recognition is gaining steam in Congress.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.More >>
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...More >>
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...More >>
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.More >>
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>