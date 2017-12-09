Boil Advisory lifted after no evidence of contamination found

The boil advisory issued on Wednesday has been lifted by Evansville Water Utility (EWU).

The press release from EWU states there was no contamination found during testing.

The advisory was in effect for the following areas:

North of the Ohio River, South of West Mill Road

W. Mill Road, west to St. Joe Avenue, east of the Posey County Line.

Boiling water for consumption is no longer needed according to the release states.

