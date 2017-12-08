USI's Dahlstrom Named Hero of the Week

University of Southern Indiana senior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Indiana) has been named the Hero Sports Hero of the Week for Division II Women's Basketball in a vote by fans.



Dahlstrom averaged 26.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the No. 14 Screaming Eagles to Great Lakes Valley Conference wins over Lewis University and the University of Indianapolis. She earned her second GLVC Player of the Week honor in the last three weeks and third of her career for her efforts.



In USI's 67-56 win over Lewis last Thursday, Dahlstrom racked up 17 points and six rebounds. She had 15 of those 17 points in the second half as USI held off a Lewis rally to earn the win.



Earning the program's first-ever Hero of the Week accolade, Dahlstrom finished the week with a career-high 35 points to go along with nine rebounds and two blocks in USI's 73-66 road win over UIndy last Saturday. She was 15-of-20 (.750) from the field and 5-of-6 (.833) from the free throw line as USI rallied from a nine-point first-quarter deficit to earn the win.



For the week, Dahlstrom went 20-of-28 (.714) from the field and 12-of-14 (.857) from the free throw line as USI improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in GLVC play.



On the year, Dahlstrom is second on the team and fourth in the GLVC with 18.3 points per game. She also is second in the conference with a team-high 9.8 rebounds per appearance.



The Eagles return to action December 16 at 3 p.m. when the host Harris-Stowe State University at the Physical Activities Center.

