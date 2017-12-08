Lady Aces Ready to Take on Morehead St., Sunday

Following a three-game road trip, the University of Evansville women's basketball team returns to Meeks Family Fieldhouse for a matchup with Morehead State at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.



Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to Sunday's game for the Aces' Teddy Bear Toss. Those who bring a stuffed animal will receive $3 tickets to the game and have the opportunity to toss the teddy bears at halftime of the game with the fan whose toss comes the closest winning a Purple Aces prize pack. All teddy bears donated during the event will be donated to The Arc of Evansville Child Life Center and hand-delivered to children at the center by the women's basketball team. The Child Life Center (CLC) provides high-quality programs in an inclusive environment for children ages six weeks to six years, both with and without disabilities, by nurturing their social, emotional, physical, and intellectual growth.



The Purple Aces are coming off a 100-62 loss on the road at No. 20 Kentucky on Tuesday night. In the first quarter, the Wildcats sprinted out to a 19-0 advantage before graduate guard Hannah Noe knocked-down a triple to put the Aces on the board. Following the opening period, Evansville rebounded in the second and third quarters, out-scoring Kentucky in the third frame, 22-20. Noe led the Aces with 23 points, her third 20+ point outing in the first seven games of her Evansville career.



Noe has impressed early in her Aces' career, leading the MVC in scoring average (18.9 ppg), three-pointers made per game (4.00), total three-pointers made (28), and three-point attempts (63). Inside the arc, the Aces are getting it done from the charity stripe, as well, shooting 77.9% from the line, the top percentage in the MVC and 11th-best in the nation.



Morehead State enters Sunday's showdown with a 6-3 overall record, currently boasting a four-game winning streak. Sunday's meeting the fourth all-time contest between the two sides with Evansville earning victories in all three previous matchups. The last time UE and Morehead State met was on November 19, 2007 when the Aces captured a 78-67 win over the Eagles in Morehead, Kentucky. In that game, the Aces' Courtney Felke broke the program record for three-pointers in a single game by knocking down eight against the Eagles. MSU represents the fourth of five teams Evansville will face this season from the Ohio Valley Conference with the Aces holding a 1-2 record against the OVC in 2017.



Sunday will be a homecoming of sorts for Morehead State assistant coach Todd Mitmesser who spent three seasons as an assistant with the Purple Aces from 2005 to 2008, including being on the staff when Evansville captured the 2007-08 MVC Championship.

Courtesy: UE Sports Information Dept. Copyright 2017, WFIE, all rights reserved.