Muhlenberg Co. Constable accused of taking bribe to help inmate escape

A Muhlenberg County Constable was arrested after police say he took a bribe and helped an inmate escape.

Kentucky State Police arrested Constable Willie Parker Friday. They say Parker was transporting an inmate to the jail from the courthouse when he helped that inmate escape.

Troopers say an investigation revealed the Constable accepted a bribe from the inmate's girlfriend.

Parker is being held at the Muhlenberg County Jail on charges of bribery of a public servant and escape by complicity.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.