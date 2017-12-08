New residential development coming to Henderson

We're learning of a new residential development to break ground in Henderson early next year.

Planning Commission officials showed us construction drawings to expand the Canoe Creek subdivision.

It will be off South Green Street on U.S. Highway 60.

Developers plan for 22 new single-family home lots. The homes are expected to cost in the 130,000 to 150,000 range.

Real estate agents tell us this is good news because of the big need for starter homes in the area.

A bonus addition to the new subdivision will include a new street that will provide residents another way to reach Highway 60.

