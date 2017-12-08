EVV arrivals on track; 1 flight to ATL canceled - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EVV arrivals on track; 1 flight to ATL canceled

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Winter weather is affecting some travelers already this weekend.

Hundreds of flights are being delayed or canceled. Some of those flights are to and from Evansville.

[EVV Arrivals & Departures]

As of a few hours ago, Delta says they have canceled 625 flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday. 

The flight board at Evansville Regional Airport found the 6 a.m. Delta flight to Atlanta for Saturday canceled. A flight that was supposed to leave at 4:30 p.m. Friday was delayed until 6 a.m. Saturday.

A reminder that Atlanta is a major hub for a few airlines, so even if you don't have a flight there, your travel could still be affected. 

