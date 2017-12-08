New owners seal the deal on historic Alhambra Theater in Haynies Corner

The historic Alhambra Theater has new owners after sitting empty for six decades.

Alhambra Events, LLC sealed the deal on the property. The two owners are Ken Haynie and Aaron Kendall.

Haynie is the great great grandson of George Haynie. The late Haynie owned a drug store here that gave the area its name. That drug store was destroyed by fire in 1944.

Now, the Haynie legacy will live on. Ken Haynie says he already has a few ideas for how to do that. Plans for the theater could include an events gallery and a restaurant. It could be a venue for wedding receptions, business, meetings, and parties.

"I wouldn't change a thing about it, absolutely not," says Haynie.

One thing for certain is that Haynie wants to preserve this piece of history.

"We're going to have people in next week giving us design ideas. We want to be as fast as possible, but we also want to be very thoughtful about what we are doing. It's such an important building. It's such an important piece of architecture that we really want to take our time and do our do diligence and look at all of the different angles. So as fast as possible but also as thoughtful as possible," says Haynie.

Haynie's Corner is nestled in the heart of downtown Evansville. Its name dates back to the 19th Century.

"My family history goes back to 1887 when my great great grandfather George Haynie and his wife Emma built their family residence and drug store here on the corner," says Haynie.

Fast forward five generations, and Ken Haynie has had his eye on this historic theater for a while.

"The whole corner really is important to our family and the whole community. The Alhambra has been the anchor of the corner for so long. It's just such an important part of the architecture. So many people have worked so long to keep this building from falling apart," says Haynie.

Established in 1913 and closed in 1956, the Alhambra Theater has been an empty building full of memories longer than it was open.

In 2011, the city used a nearly $400,000 federal grant to renovate and preserve the exterior of the building.

Downtown Alliance Director Joshua Armstrong says, "I think people saw that and the lights came on. You hear that a lot. The lights came on in Haynies Corner."

Over the past few years, the Arts District has been working to revitalize the area with businesses and restaurants. Now, locals are welcoming the newest owners to the neighborhood.

"I'm just happy it's going to be down here. I'm really proud of those guys, and congratulations to them. They've worked hard on getting this done," says Sauced owner Scott Schymik.

