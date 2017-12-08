Deadline nears as officials work towards overcrowding resolution - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Deadline nears as officials work towards overcrowding resolution

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

In November, Vanderburgh County received a letter with an ultimatum to deal with jail overcrowding issues.

The Indiana Department of Corrections (DOC) cited the jail for non-compliance to state standards. With just five months left to come up with a plan of action, the clock is ticking.

Indiana state legislators, local leaders, and sheriffs from neighboring counties met on Friday at the Vanderburgh County Jail. Sheriff Wedding says he called the meeting to provide a more relaxed environment to work through some of their challenges and keep moving towards a solution.

One step in the solution is finding more funding.

Senator Jim Tomes says he is working on a bill to better allocate funding for the Level 6 inmates jails now have to hold. That bill is intended to alleviate some of the underfunding issues jails across the state are facing.

"I got the draft of the bill yesterday," explained Senator Tomes. "A few weeks ago I had a meeting with the Department of Corrections and several of the Sheriffs. We had a really good meeting. Everybody was very enthused about working together. I was impressed how well everybody was wanting to approach this. I'm very confident that we'll have something that will be of benefit for all of our 92 Sheriffs."

We are told Friday's meeting was a first step, but a good first step, toward finding a solution to the jail's problems.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow

    8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-09 03:43:37 GMT
    SOURCE: 8-year-old's motherSOURCE: 8-year-old's mother

    A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...

    More >>

    A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...

    More >>

  • Man's epic clap back at fellow airline passenger goes viral

    Man's epic clap back at fellow airline passenger goes viral

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 5:01 PM EST2017-12-05 22:01:24 GMT
    (Source: Emmit Walker / Facebook)(Source: Emmit Walker / Facebook)

    A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.

    More >>

    A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.

    More >>

  • Pregnant burglar steals Christmas in Gwinnett County

    Pregnant burglar steals Christmas in Gwinnett County

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 7:24 PM EST2017-12-07 00:24:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:58 PM EST2017-12-07 02:58:49 GMT
    Duluth PD says this pregnant woman is breakign into houses and stealing Christmas presentsDuluth PD says this pregnant woman is breakign into houses and stealing Christmas presents

    Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.

    More >>

    Duluth Police say a woman, who is obviously pregnant and possibly due soon, is knocking on doors and breaking in when no one answers.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly