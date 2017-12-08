Deadline nears as officials work towards overcrowding resolution

In November, Vanderburgh County received a letter with an ultimatum to deal with jail overcrowding issues.

The Indiana Department of Corrections (DOC) cited the jail for non-compliance to state standards. With just five months left to come up with a plan of action, the clock is ticking.

Indiana state legislators, local leaders, and sheriffs from neighboring counties met on Friday at the Vanderburgh County Jail. Sheriff Wedding says he called the meeting to provide a more relaxed environment to work through some of their challenges and keep moving towards a solution.

One step in the solution is finding more funding.

Senator Jim Tomes says he is working on a bill to better allocate funding for the Level 6 inmates jails now have to hold. That bill is intended to alleviate some of the underfunding issues jails across the state are facing.

"I got the draft of the bill yesterday," explained Senator Tomes. "A few weeks ago I had a meeting with the Department of Corrections and several of the Sheriffs. We had a really good meeting. Everybody was very enthused about working together. I was impressed how well everybody was wanting to approach this. I'm very confident that we'll have something that will be of benefit for all of our 92 Sheriffs."

We are told Friday's meeting was a first step, but a good first step, toward finding a solution to the jail's problems.

